Super vet Noel Fitzpatrick ready to bring uplifting story to Dudley town hall stage

Noel Fitzpatrick will bring his story of how animals make lives better to Dudley Town Hall

Noel Fitzpatrick will bring his show, Beyond Supervet, to Dudley Town Hall on November 11, bring his uplifting and motivating story to the stage and providing an insight into the things Noel has learned from the thousands of animals he has helped throughout his career.

Going beyond the world of The Supervet, Noel will explore how caring for animals really can help us all and how modern medicine can have an incredible impact on people's lives, as well as help people remember forgiveness and acceptance.

He said: “Animals make us better people in every conceivable way and I don't think that we can always be our true selves with humans.

“Imagine you've had a hard day at work where your boss has been awful to you all day, then you come home from work, and the neighbour who keeps dumping his grass cuttings on your side of the fence has parked his car right in front of your door. You're pretty narked off.

“You don't like your neighbour, whose name is Bob, anyway, and now he's parked his car right in front of your door for the 14th time, so the chances of you forgiving Bob at this moment are exactly zero.

“You open the door of your house and you see your new £100 Nike trainers, torn to pieces, that your new puppy has chewed up, and you forgive him in exactly one nanosecond when he bounds towards you and greets you.

"And that is what animals teach us about life. They teach us the power of forgiveness and love.

“It's a good example because we all know people we bear a grudge against, for whatever reason, because we're human. But animals unlock unconditional love within us.

The popular vet presents an entertaining, uplifting and moving stage show

"Even though Freddy has just chewed up your new £100 trainers, you don't care. But if a human did that, oh, my goodness, you'd be livid, maybe forever.

“So, it is interesting. Animals uncork an ability within us to be ourselves and an ability to look beyond the facade that we put up for society every single day. They allow us to be ourselves and therefore, to be the best we can be.”

These are the sort of stories Noel will be bringing to the stage for the show, a show which makes him the first vet ever to tour the UK.

The evening will offer loads of fun, as well as profound insights into what one of the world’s most acclaimed and beloved orthopaedic-neuro veterinary surgeons has gleaned from the thousands of animals he has treated throughout his career.

Reaching beyond the marvellous world of The Supervet, which has been running for 18 seasons on Channel 4, and drawing on the vivid narrative of his many books, Noel will be engrossing audiences with stories, anecdotes, and a visionary look at the future, all recounted to a potent soundtrack which underscores the immense role music plays in his life.

The vet said he was excited to be back out on the road again.

He said: “I'm passionate about going on tour because there are so many things, hilariously funny and very sad and very real and very truthful, that I would like to share with everybody.

“The main reason to do this is the connection with the audience. You cannot get that connection sitting in your own writing a book, but you can really bring the book to life on stage.”