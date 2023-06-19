BGT finalist Amy Lou will bring touch of magic to panto in Stourbridge

Amy-Lou will be starring in a panto

The 34-year-old singer, who was a finalist in the ITV show, will join the cast in the role of the fairy godmother.

The panto will run from February 6-14 next year at Stourbridge Town Hall.

The Tipton mum wowed audiences with her stunning vocals and captivating performances on Britain’s Got Talent and Mary Stevens Hospice in Stourbridge said it was an honour to have her bring her talent to its production.

Amanda Bowen, head of fundraising and lottery at The Mary Stevens Hospice, said: “We were delighted to welcome Amy-Lou to the hospice to see the vital care we provide to our community, first-hand.

"We can’t thank her enough for taking time out of her busy schedule to join us in our next production.

"Our charity pantomimes have become an important part of the work we do, providing entertainment for families as well as raising substantial funds that will help us continue to provide our end-of-life and bereavement care when it is needed.”

Tickets cost £20 for adults, £12.50 for children and £60 for a family of four.

The panto runs for around two hours-and-a-half, including an interval.