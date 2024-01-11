Birmingham Hippodrome has today released exclusive backstage images of this year’s pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk.

Birmingham’s own Alison Hammond stars in the UK’s biggest regional panto, alongside Hippodrome favourite Matt Slack, back for a 10th year; and star of stage and screen Samantha Womack.

They are joined by Black Country entertainer Doreen Tipton as Doreen the Cow, panto dame extraordinaire Andrew Ryan, Brummie local Alexanda O’Reilly in the title role and West End performer Billie-Kay as Princess Jill.

Featuring stunning sets and costumes from The London Palladium, Jack and the Beanstalk is playing at Birmingham Hippodrome until January 28.

Tickets can be booked at birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0844 338 5000.

Take a look behind the scenes in these new photos.

Alison Hammond backstage. Photo: Simon Hadley

Alison Hammond. Photo: Simon Hadley

Andrew Ryan and crew backstage. Photo: Simon Hadley

Andrew Ryan as Dame Trott. Photo: Simon Hadley

Andrew Ryan as Dame Trott. Photo: Simon Hadley

Andrew Ryan backstage. Photo: Simon Hadley

Andrew Ryan prepares to go on stage as Dame Trott. Photo: Simon Hadley

Andrew Ryan. Photo: Simon Hadley

Billie-Kay as Princess Jill with ensemble members. Photo: Simon Hadley

Doreen Tipton in her dressing room as Doreen the Cow. Photo: Simon Hadley

Doreen Tipton prepares to go on stage. Photo: Simon Hadley

Doreen Tipton. Photo: Simon Hadley

Jack and the Beanstalk ensemble members. Photo: Simon Hadley

Matt Slack as Jake Trott, Alexandra O'Reilly as Jack Trott and Billie-Kay as Princess Jill. Photo: Simon Hadley

Matt Slack as Jake Trott. Photo: Simon Hadley