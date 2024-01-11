17 magical photos from behind the scenes at the region’s biggest pantomime featuring Alison Hammond
Pull the curtain back and see behind the scenes of a giant panto full of fun.
Birmingham Hippodrome has today released exclusive backstage images of this year’s pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk.
Birmingham’s own Alison Hammond stars in the UK’s biggest regional panto, alongside Hippodrome favourite Matt Slack, back for a 10th year; and star of stage and screen Samantha Womack.
They are joined by Black Country entertainer Doreen Tipton as Doreen the Cow, panto dame extraordinaire Andrew Ryan, Brummie local Alexanda O’Reilly in the title role and West End performer Billie-Kay as Princess Jill.
Featuring stunning sets and costumes from The London Palladium, Jack and the Beanstalk is playing at Birmingham Hippodrome until January 28.
Tickets can be booked at birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0844 338 5000.
Take a look behind the scenes in these new photos.