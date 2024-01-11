Express & Star
17 magical photos from behind the scenes at the region’s biggest pantomime featuring Alison Hammond

Pull the curtain back and see behind the scenes of a giant panto full of fun.

By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Last updated
Alison Hammond as The Spirit of the Beans backstage. Photo: Simon Hadley

Birmingham Hippodrome has today released exclusive backstage images of this year’s pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk.

Birmingham’s own Alison Hammond stars in the UK’s biggest regional panto, alongside Hippodrome favourite Matt Slack, back for a 10th year; and star of stage and screen Samantha Womack.

They are joined by Black Country entertainer Doreen Tipton as Doreen the Cow, panto dame extraordinaire Andrew Ryan, Brummie local Alexanda O’Reilly in the title role and West End performer Billie-Kay as Princess Jill.

Featuring stunning sets and costumes from The London Palladium, Jack and the Beanstalk is playing at Birmingham Hippodrome until January 28.

Tickets can be booked at birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0844 338 5000.

Take a look behind the scenes in these new photos.

Alison Hammond backstage. Photo: Simon Hadley
Alison Hammond. Photo: Simon Hadley
Andrew Ryan and crew backstage. Photo: Simon Hadley
Andrew Ryan as Dame Trott. Photo: Simon Hadley
Andrew Ryan as Dame Trott. Photo: Simon Hadley
Andrew Ryan backstage. Photo: Simon Hadley
Andrew Ryan prepares to go on stage as Dame Trott. Photo: Simon Hadley
Andrew Ryan. Photo: Simon Hadley
Billie-Kay as Princess Jill with ensemble members. Photo: Simon Hadley
Doreen Tipton in her dressing room as Doreen the Cow. Photo: Simon Hadley
Doreen Tipton prepares to go on stage. Photo: Simon Hadley
Doreen Tipton. Photo: Simon Hadley
Jack and the Beanstalk ensemble members. Photo: Simon Hadley
Matt Slack as Jake Trott, Alexandra O'Reilly as Jack Trott and Billie-Kay as Princess Jill. Photo: Simon Hadley
Matt Slack as Jake Trott. Photo: Simon Hadley
Matt Slack with ensemble members. Photo: Simon Hadley
