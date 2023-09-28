Bear Grylls Adventure to offer £5 entry for one week

Zip wire

Fearless adventurers are invited to take part in all that the activity centre has to offer for £5. The deal will run from September 30 until October 8 on a first come, first served basis.

The discounted entry allows access to iFLY, archery, axe throwing, climbing and high ropes.

Bear Grylls

Adventurer Bear Grylls said: "I first started to experience a love of adventure and adrenaline when I was around five years old when I, like most people, was at my most fearless.

"So, it seems fitting to mark the fifth anniversary of The Bear Grylls Adventure – where we're all about overcoming your fears and embracing adrenaline – by helping more people tackle their worst fears and embrace the return to their youthful fearlessness.

"Each activity will test your mettle and allow you to walk away braver and accomplished in overcoming your fear."

Axe throwing

The centre recently lowered their age restriction, meaning that adventurers as young as five can take part in the activities, including indoor skydiving, climbing and archery.