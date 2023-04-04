Chief thrill seeker needed for adventure centre

Bear Grylls at the attraction in his name at The NEC.

The adventure centre at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham is challenging daredevils across the country to test their mettle.

The winning adventurer will be put through their paces in all of the activities at the centre and will be set exclusive challenges for each activity.

Adrenaline-fuelled activities in store for the winner include a nerve-testing free-fall skydive in the centre’s iFLY, and a climbing experience made up of 20 different routes, inspired by sky-scraping peaks worldwide.

The CTS will then get the chance unleash their inner lumberjack with targeted axe-throwing, as well as practicing their precision by letting arrows fly within the archery range.

The Bear Grylls Adventure is also home to the tallest high ropes in Europe, standing at 65ft and made up of 36 obstacles, including the difficult rolling logs, which the winner will have to take on during their experience.

The crowned adrenaline junkie will also get to push their limits on the centre’s Royal Marines inspired assault course, made up of scramble nets, monkey bars, traverse beams, and a-frames.

The chief thrill seeker's scores and completion times will be recorded on each of the activities, which will then be set as the benchmark for future guests to try and beat in order to work their way onto the leader board.

Anyone who thinks they have what it takes to earn the title of the UK’s biggest adrenaline junkie simply has to submit their entry explaining the most daring thing they’ve ever done at beargryllsadventure.com/uk-s-biggest-adrenaline-junkie/

Lee Phillips, General Manager at The Bear Grylls Adventure, said: “Do you think you have what it takes to be our Chief Thrill Seeker (CTS)?

“We’re looking forward to crowning the UK’s biggest adrenaline junkie and challenging them to push themselves against all of the exciting attractions at The Bear Grylls Adventure.

“We’re always encouraging our visitors to push themselves to the limit and bring out their inner daredevil, so we can’t wait to find out who thinks they’ve got what it takes to become our CTS and set the tone for all future adventurers.”