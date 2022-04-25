Review: A spectacular set from The Foals in Birmingham

Foals perform in Birmingham. Picture: Andy Shaw

Greek-born lead vocalist and guitarist Yannis Philippakis welcoming the crowd with a ‘Hello Birmingham’ and they opened with 2021 single Wake Me Up.

They then went back in time to play Mountain At My Gates.

Accompanied by spectacular video screens as a backdrop they romped through The Runner and Olympic Airways, Philippakis said: “We have waited a long time to play this show, it's over two years and we appreciate it.”

Band members Jack Bevan on drums and Jimmy Smith on rhythm guitar were ably assisted by touring musicians Kit Monteith on percussion and Jack Freeman on bass, synthesizer and backing vocals

Next was Went Into Looking High before going back in time to My Number and Black Gold.

Their infectious brand of pop-rock had the crowd dancing and singing throughout the evening with Yannis saying: “It's gonna be a spicey one tonight!”

Next came 2am from their new album Life Is Yours, due out in June, followed by the seldom-played Birch Tree, In Degrees, and 2001.

Then Yannis declared: “It’s Saturday night and it’s my birthday. Are you ready for a couple of rippers Birmingham?” .

A resounding cheer came back as they launched into Providence, during which the singer came down from the stage and high-fived all the way along the front of the crowd.

The end of the song was interrupted by an impromptu version of Happy Birthday.

They moved into an amazing version of Inhaler and the band left the stage to come back with a stunning encore of Black Bull, What Went Down and Two Steps, Twice.

To be honest, sometimes you go to a gig with certain expectations of what you are about to witness but this surpassed anything I hoped for.