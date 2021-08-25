Riverdance set to wow audiences in Birmingham

Riverdance is heading to Birmingham

Abhann Productions and Live Nation are bringing Riverdance: The New 25th Anniversary Show to The Alexandra Theatre from Tuesday, August 31 to Thursday, September 2.

There are shows at 7.30pm Tuesday to Thursday, plus 2.30pm matinees on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Riverdance: The New 25th Anniversary Show is a powerful and stirring reinvention of the beloved family favourite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning music and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.

Composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerising soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

Riverdance is heading to Birmingham. Picture: Jack Hartin

Moya said: “Every Riverdance tour fills audiences with excitement but the return of the show to the live stage, after the limbo caused by the pandemic, creates new levels of anticipation.

"These audiences have been starved of live content, performers have been starved of opportunity to dance, sing and play music and theatres have been starved of the lifeblood which live performance brings.

"But that very starving is the reason that the moment the curtain lifts the levels of exuberance, joy and creative celebration will never have been witnessed before. We cannot wait to hear once again the sound of the music and those dance shoes on stages across the country”.

