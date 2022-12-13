Work to start on 'transformation' of RAF Museum Cosford thanks to £22m funding boost

An artist's impression of the outside of the centre - what visitors would see on arrival

Staff at the RAF Museum in Cosford have today announced that the funding boon has been secured from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for their major development programme.

An initial windfall of £5 million has been awarded in the first round of funding, which means the museum will now enter into a development phase before work commences in 2025.

RAF Museum CEO Maggie Appleton and director of content and programmes Karen Whitting. Photo: Bob Greaves

RAF Museum CEO Maggie Appleton said: "I’d like to thank The National Lottery Heritage Fund on behalf of all our staff, volunteers and trustees for the generous support they have given us – we could not be happier.

"We’re one step closer to our ambitious plans becoming a reality, made possible thanks to National Lottery players.

RAF Museum celebrate the investment from The National Lottery

"Over the coming months we will continue to work closely with our local communities to develop the project, ensuring we deliver spaces that will make a vital and positive change to people’s lives across the Midlands and beyond."

Plans for the major development include an immersive exhibition which will be created to explore today's Royal Air Force and its critical role over the last 40 years.

A new exhibition - the Chinook

Interactive displays will invite visitors to discover more about the RAF's mission, as well as how the service will need to adapt for the future.

Artefacts on display will range from aircraft to films – and multi-sensory displays will be developed through co-design with museum partners.

A new exhibition - the Reaper Drone

The aim of the new exhibition is to deliver storytelling that better reflects the diverse communities of the region, and staff will engage with a wide range of audiences in the development process in order to achieve this.

A new exhibition - Space Command

A purpose-built Collections Hub will also be introduced, enabling the museum to conserve and care for more than 65,000 objects currently being held in storage offsite.

An internal view of the Collections Hub

The Collections Hub will provide an opportunity to share these stored collections with visitors for the first time through creative sessions, conservation and research work.

A new exhibition - Star Object

One of the first uses of the hub will be as a venue for volunteering, preparing objects for the new exhibition.

By working closely with partners and young people, the museum will design a new learning centre, dedicated to delivering educational programmes for pupils across the region.

An artist's impression of the Learning Centre for indoor activity space

It is hoped the new learning space will inspire curiosity – both in STEM subjects as well as art, history and design – allowing young people to develop new and existing skills.

The visitor experience will be enhanced with a new woodland area and public realm, to encourage outdoor learning and discovery.

An artist's impression of the woodland area - The Garden of Reflection

The new, greener landscape will provide an opportunity for carbon capture, increasing biodiversity and creating spaces where visitors, staff and volunteers can improve their physical and mental health.

It will also support the museum's commitment to becoming carbon net zero by 2030.

An artist's impression of the outside area of the centre

Throughout the programme, museum teams will be working with the RAF as well as environmental experts to invest in sustainable technologies.

Work on the development will begin in 2025 and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2027.