Tamworth Castle put in the spotlight with stunning effects

By Matthew PanterAttractionsPublished:

Tamworth Castle has been cast fully into the spotlight through a brand new external lighting scheme designed to showcase the attraction.

Tamworth Castle lit up
Tamworth Castle lit up

The project has seen the existing lights replaced with a more modern, versatile and energy efficient solution, including a variety of colours, which will make the most of the castle’s stunning architectural features and raise its profile on a regional and national stage.

The previous lighting of 11 orange sodium lights, has now been replaced with a LED scheme that fully illuminates the castle to stunning and dramatic effect, as well as exploring options for projection, themed lighting.

A.C. Special Projects have working alongside Lighting Design Consultants LAPD to deliver the Tamworth Castle Lighting Scheme.

Their role in this prestigious project has completed installation, programming and commissioning of the lighting system in accordance with LAPDs Lighting Design.

Cllr Jeremy Oates, Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “I have been really excited by this project and I’m delighted that our big plans for Tamworth Castle are starting to take shape as we work on developing it even further as a major tourist attraction for the town.

“The lighting scheme is now officially launched and is already making a huge difference in allowing the castle to take more of a centre stage.

“The existing lights were no longer fit for purpose, so it was the right time to showcase something much more impressive and eye-catching to show the castle off in the best possible light.

“We also want to be able to take advantage of the various national events that see buildings lit up in different colours and have therefore included colour changing capabilities into the specification. This will include the up and coming event of the towns’ first ever ‘Tamworth Pride’.

“At the same time, we needed to make sure the lights are more energy efficient than what we previously had. The old units were a collection of different bulb types and inefficient power ratings.

“The castle is fundamental to Tamworth’s heritage and the continued evolution of Tamworth as a town fit for the 21st century.”

Attractions
Entertainment
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News