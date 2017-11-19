Black Country history bought to life through light and sound - with pictures

Billed as 'An Evening of Light and Sound' the event saw the museum light up like never before in an effort to bring the 'wonder and horror' of the Black Country to life through sound, video and light shows.

The evening was the culmination of work created by artist Andy Mckeown of Wild Strawberry Interactive Media and included videos taken by visitors to the site over the last month.

Usually the museum is closed in the evenings but hundreds of visitors were queuing outside on a cold November night to catch a glimpse of the work.

The evening got underway with a procession of lanterns created by community groups who made their way around the iconic cobbled streets of the 26 acre site.

Head of visitor engagement, Tessa Lovell, said: "The installations are something really different for the museum and reflect the wonder and horror of the Black Country's past.

"Andy took the lead on this and after looking through hundreds of archive photos he wanted to focus on the people whose work made the Black Country what it is today.

"The content is all from our archives, workshops with local groups and our visitors, so it really gives the work a participatory feel.

"We are delighted that so many people have shown up."

Equipment used in the installations, which included projections of poems onto the Newcomen Engine building, videos and soundscapes in work houses, will remain at the museum and will be used for similar events in the future.

Some of the lesser used buildings such as Lenches Oliver Shop were given a new lease of life by the work and given a chance to shine in front of the crowds.

The project itself was supported by Arts Council England and the Golnscott Foundation.

People of all ages came out to enjoy the installations and of course, the museum's pub and fabled fish and chip shop.

Matt Stackhouse, 43, from West Bromwich, said: "I think it is fantastic what they have done.

"It is great for the kids to get out and see the museum of the evening and it is a nice night out for the adults too."

Sarah Duggan, 39, from Tipton, said: "It is great to see the museum open of the evening, especially at this time of year it gives it a really nice and unique atmosphere.

"We beat the queues to the fish and chip shop because you cant come here and not visit there but the lights and installations were great too."