West Country 'scrumpy and western' legends The Wurzels take to the Harper Adams stage

Perhaps the West Country's most famous band appeared in Shropshire at the weekend, as they played a university summer ball.

By Richard Williams
Published

Harper Fest - Harper Adams University Summer Ball – saw a range of acts and DJs take to their main stage including 'scrumpy and western' legends The Wurzels.

The Wurzels entertaining the crowd of Saturday

The group, which topped e charts in the 1970s with hist such as The Combine Harvester and I Am a Cider Drinker, took toe the stage on Saturday before eager students at 6pm.

Posting some pictures of their performance on Facebook, the Wurzels, said: “Harper Adams University is always an absolute cracker, come rain or shine!”

Th Wurzel's 'lecture' on Saturday

And making reference to their whimsical hit The Blackbird, the group added: “Thank you one and all! Since we were in a seat of learning again, we were particularly pleased to squeeze in some more Wurzel lectures. Every day's a school day!”

