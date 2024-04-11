New Italian restaurant to open at Staffordshire estate

Mariana Anastasiou opened Anasma Greek Eatery at the estate last year and her Anasma Italian Cuisine will also be based within the shopping village.

It will serve a mixture of pasta dishes, pizzas made from scratch and other Italian favourites.

It will be in the unit previopusly occupied by David’s Brasserie and, more recently, Spanish tapas restaurant Can Do Cocina, which closed in November.

Signage has already gone up at the new Anasma Italian Cuisine.

Mariana said: “Italian cuisine is very similar to Greek food and we are looking forward to offering Italian dishes which are full of flavour and well-presented.”

An Italian chef from Napoli is coming for the new restaurant.

The new restauran will seat about 60 people inside and a similar number outside and is creating at least 12 jobs.