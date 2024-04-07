30 of the very best spots for a Sunday lunch – according to Express & Star readers
Want to have a break from making your own Sunday lunch but don't know where to go? Well now you do...
Plus
By Lauren Hill
Published
We asked Express & Star readers where their favourite local spot was for a brilliant roast dinner – and the people have spoken.
From huge Yorkshire puddings and melt in the mouth meat to just good value for money, our readers have given a special shout out to the pubs and restaurants with a ridiculously good roast.
Here are 30 of the best places to go for a Sunday lunch according to... well, you!