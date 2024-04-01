Express & Star
Children show 'skill and endurance' at Sikh festival on weekend

A celebration of the Hola Mohalla took place over the weekend with fun, games and displays of military prowess and bravery.

By Lauren Hill
Published

The Gurdwara Guru Maneyo Granth temple in Oldbury held a celebration of the Sikh armed order where children showed off their skills and endurance.

Hola Mohalla Games at Gurdwara Guru Maneyo Granth in Oldbury

Photos showed them partaking in archery, wrestling, and a tug of war.

The children also enjoyed some down time playing draughts and chess with each other.

Last year, the festival held at the Oldbury Sikh temple saw performances of sword fighting, weapon exhibitions and equestrian demonstrations.

It also had a six-hour Sikh military demonstration, performed primarily by local school children.

The children, from the P6 Gatka Academy, performed the Sikh martial art with instructors on hand to explain the history of the event and its relevance today.

The event 'helps children to understand their heritage and culture' whilst 'improving fitness and confidence' among those taking part.

