Wolverhampton brothers with unique business set to appear on Channel 4 show

Adnaan, 42, and Manny Malik, 37, will make a star feature on 'Aldi's Next Big Thing' in the hope that their product will win and appear as a Specialbuy in over 1,000 stores.

The pair's episode will air on Tuesday, April 2 at 8pm, as the show returns for a second series.

The brothers run Malik Butchers, a family-owned butchers, deli and street food operation producing halal takes on British classics.

The third-generation butcher bros were picked from hundreds of applicants competing for a 'life changing' contract to stock their products at Aldi stores nationwide.