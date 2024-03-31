Wolverhampton brothers with unique business set to appear on Channel 4 show
Two Wolverhampton brothers are set for the screen as they prepare to appear on a popular Channel 4 show.
By Lauren Hill
Adnaan, 42, and Manny Malik, 37, will make a star feature on 'Aldi's Next Big Thing' in the hope that their product will win and appear as a Specialbuy in over 1,000 stores.
The pair's episode will air on Tuesday, April 2 at 8pm, as the show returns for a second series.
The brothers run Malik Butchers, a family-owned butchers, deli and street food operation producing halal takes on British classics.
The third-generation butcher bros were picked from hundreds of applicants competing for a 'life changing' contract to stock their products at Aldi stores nationwide.