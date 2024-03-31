Where was This Town filmed? Locations used for Steven Knight's new drama airing this weekend

This Town has been created and written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and tells the story of an extended family and a group of young people who are drawn into an explosive and thrilling music scene in the Midlands in the late 70s and early 80s, uniting black, white and Asian youths.

Produced by Kudos (a Banijay UK company) and Nebulastar for the BBC, co-produced with Mercury Studios, in association with Kudos North and Stigma Films, This Town opens in 1981 at a moment of huge social tension and unrest.

The series was filmed in locations across the Black Country including West Bromwich and Walsall.

The major new drama series features a thrilling cast including Michelle Dockery (Downtown Abbey, Anatomy of Scandal), Nicholas Pinnock (Life, Marcella), David Dawson (My Policeman, The Last Kingdom) alongside rising stars Levi Brown (Loss and Return), Jordan Bolger (The Woman King, The Book of Boba Fett), Ben Rose (Line of Duty, The Innocents), Eve Austin (You, Our Ladies) and more.

All episodes of This Town will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from Sunday, March 31 at 6am, with the first episode airing on BBC One on Sunday, March 31 at 9pm.

So where was This Town filmed? You may recognise some of the locations that were used for Steven Knight's new 'skinhead' BBC drama.

Victoria Street, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton city centre's Victoria Street was transformed into a riot scene with classic cars, a burnt out van and various props seen by the junctions with Bell Street and Skinner Street in January last year.