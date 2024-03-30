Express & Star
Watch: Black Country couple give us the secrets to a successful marriage of over 60 years

A couple whose eyes first met on the dance floor of the Queen's Ballroom in Wolverhampton have celebrated 60 years of happy marriage together.

By Paul Jenkins
The happy couple were pictured in the Express and Star on their golden wedding ten years ago.

And it is a true Black Country tale of love as Val Best is from Wednesbury and her husband Geoff from Dudley.

Val, aged 79 and Geoff, aged 83, married on March 28, 1964, at St Paul's Church in Wednesbury and set up home in Sedgley where they have lived in the same house for 44 years.

Val and Geoff Best got married in in Wednesbury at St Pauls Church on
Pictures from Val and Geoff Best's wedding in Wednesbury at St Pauls Church on March 28 1964 and celebrated 60 years of happiness with friends, family and neighbours at their home of 44 years in Sedgley
