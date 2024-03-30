Watch: Black Country couple give us the secrets to a successful marriage of over 60 years

And it is a true Black Country tale of love as Val Best is from Wednesbury and her husband Geoff from Dudley.

Val, aged 79 and Geoff, aged 83, married on March 28, 1964, at St Paul's Church in Wednesbury and set up home in Sedgley where they have lived in the same house for 44 years.

Val and Geoff Best got married in in Wednesbury at St Pauls Church on