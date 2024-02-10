The Birmingham-born rock icon claimed on social media that Kanye, who is also known as Ye, wanted to sample a section of Black Sabbath's 'Iron Man' in his music but was denied by Ozzy.

In the tweet, shared on Friday, the Black Sabbath frontman wrote that West asked for permission to use a section of the 1983 live recording of Iron Man.

On X, Ozzy Osbourne, said: "Kanye West asked permission to sample a section of the 1983 live performance of Iron Man from the US festival without vocals and was refused permission because of his recent controversies including making anti-semitic comments.

"He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night. I want no association with this man!"

The claims come after West received widespread criticism over antisemitic comment's he made.

In December 2022, he appeared on the right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jone's show, where he claimed he "liked Hitler" and said people should "stop dissing the Nazis."

The rapper apologised to the Jewish community with a statement written in Hebrew, saying "It was not my intention to offend or disrespect and I regret any pain I may have caused.

"Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."

This also comes after Osbourne announced his retirement from touring in February last year when he cancelled his UK and European tour dates due to ill health.