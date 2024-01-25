Ozzy Osbourne to 'say goodbye' to touring with final shows at Villa Park

Ozzy's wife, Sharon, announced the news to fans on Sunday whilst performing as part of her new tour.

Sharon revealed that the 75-year-old – who revealed in 2020 he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease – will play two final shows at Villa Park to "say goodbye".

Sharon said: "He won't tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like 'I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly'.

"We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from. His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect."

The former Black Sabbath singer has continuously been welcomed back to his home town with open arms, most recently having performed in the city as part of the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in 2022.

Ozzy however announced to fans in February last year that his touring days had been put on hold following extensive spinal surgery which left him "not physically capable" of the travel required.