The biggest bonfire night events taking place across the West Midlands this weekend

People in the West Midlands are spoilt for choice as spectacular displays will be on show all weekend.

Here is a list of some of the bigger events taking place around November 5.

Most events require pre-booked tickets.

Himley Hall

Himley Hall’s popular bonfire event returns, following a theme of ‘Night at the Movies’ on Saturday. Gates will be open at 4.30pm, the bonfire is lit at 7.45pm, and the bonfire display will begin at 8.30pm.

Learn more at himleyhallandpark.co.uk.

Himley Park's bonfire night is back with a bang

Wolverhampton Racecourse

Wolverhampton Racecourse’s event returns on Saturday. Gates open at 4pm, and two displays are on offer - one catered towards children at 6.30pm, and the main display from 8.30pm to 8.55pm, with the event finishing at 9.30pm.

Learn more at wolverhampton-racecourse.co.uk.

Bewdley

‘Hopfest on Fire’ is also returning in Bewdley on Saturday from 4pm-10pm. The event takes place at The Rustic Kitchen at Hopley’s Family campsite, and will have a fire, fireworks display, live local music, street food, a silent disco, local ales and face painting.

Learn more at hopleyscamping.co.uk/events.

Dartmouth Park, Sandwell

Sandwell’s firework display takes place in West Bromwich, Dartmouth Park on Saturday, with gates opening at 5pm. The event will offer main stage performances and a firework display at 7.15pm.

Dartmouth Park will be transformed into a mini-world stage with illuminated globes and flags and food from all over the world, a carnival zone with fair rides and family stalls, a Monaco VIP zone and The Island family zone with safe viewing and family entertainment.

Learn more at dartmouthpark.org.

Weston Park

Weston Park is hosting Bonfire Night on Sunday this year, with an immense bonfire and two amazing displays at 6pm and 7.30pm, as well as the thrill of the traditional funfair and delicious and distinctive street foods.

Learn more at weston-park.com.

Fireworks at Weston Park

Walsall Arboretum

Walsall Arboretum's bonfire and fireworks display takes place Saturday with gates opening at 5pm, and the firework display at 7pm.

Learn more at go.walsall.gov.uk/parks-and-green-spaces/visit-our-parks-and-play-areas/walsall-arboretum.

Report by Hollie Smith