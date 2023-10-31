Birmingham music venue closes after nearly 20 years of trading

Dani Hadley, left, and Eilis Collins at Velvet Music Rooms

The family-owned venue first opened its doors in 2004 and has won numerous awards in the past 19 years.

Velvet has hosted live music three nights a week in recent years, and was the flagship venue for the Birmingham Jazz Festival this summer.

The last day of trading was Sunday, October 29.

Velvet’s co-owners and sisters Dani Hadley and Eilis Collins explained that the venue was a Birmingham-Irish family business, and that their family had “grown and evolved” since the early 2000s.

Dani said: “After a phenomenal 19 years of trading, a number of new commitments, ambitions and opportunities have come our way, and that means it’s closing time at Velvet Music Rooms.

“We’re calling ‘last orders’ on Sunday 29, Velvet’s final day of trading, and we want everyone to come and join us over the weekend for a fond farewell, a pint or two, and one last knees-up."

On the future of the premises, Eilis said: “We can’t say anything just yet, but the new caretakers of our former home will be revealed in the next few days, and we know they will be given a warm welcome.”

Velvet general manager Steve Emmison said: “Whilst we’re sad to leave Velvet, we are immensely proud of our achievements, and our contribution to the night time economy on Westside.

“We will always cherish winning best independent bar, best front of house and best management team many times at the Best of Broad Street Awards, and at the Wonders of Westside awards that followed, and being recognised as the best venue for live music and sports."

Mike Olley, general manager of Westside Business Improvement District, said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with Dani and Eilis over the last two decades, and with their parents Johnny and Geraldine. The whole family plus Steve the manager and so many of their staff have all become firm friends."

The closure means that Henry’s Blueshouse, the live music brand that has been based at Velvet in recent years, has now moved to a new home at the O Bar, on the corner of Broad Street and Gas Street.