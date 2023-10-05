Dream Stream: Lost In Space, Snowfall, Space Force

Lost In Space

Lost In Space

Seasons 1-3 – Netflix

Danger, Will Robinson...

Often, sci-fi reboots are a bit of a minefield, yet once in a while one comes along that – rather than besmirching hallowed turf – re-defines something classic for a modern audience wanting something different.

There have been a few good examples over the last few years – with new TV incarnations of Star Trek having been splendid to geek out to.

Yet, possibly the best sci-fi re-creation to have hit our screens in recent memory is Lost In Space.

Written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, the show re-imagines the 60s classic, which itself had in fact re-imagined the 1812 novel, The Swiss Family Robinson.

In the aftermath of an impact event that threatens the survival of humanity, the Robinson family is selected for the 24th mission of the Resolute, an interstellar spacecraft carrying selected families to colonize the Alpha Centauri star system.

Before they reach their destination, an alien robot breaches the Resolute’s hull. Forced to evacuate the mothership in short-range ‘Jupiter’ spacecraft, scores of colonists, among them the Robinsons, crash on a nearby habitable planet.

There they must contend with a strange environment and battle their own personal demons as they search for a way back to the Resolute...

Starring Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Parker Posey and Maxwell Jenkins, Lost In Space is a visually spectacular and gripping sci-fi offering that will have you hooked from the first instalment.

A marked departure from the now somewhat cheesy 60s version, and the oft-forgotten 1998 Matt LeBlanc movie, Lost In Space is intelligent, somewhat gritty, and more of a survival drama than a space opera.

A binge-worthy treat of no mistaking – prepare to get comfy.

Snowfall

Seasons 1-5 – Disney+

Snowfall

Created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron, Snowfall is an American crime drama series that was first broadcast back in 2017.

Set in Los Angeles in 1983, the series revolves around the city’s first crack epidemic and its impact on the culture of the area.

The series follows the stories of several characters whose lives are fated to intersect – 20-year-old drug dealer Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), Mexican luchador Gustavo ‘El Oso’ Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta ), CIA operative Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), and a Mexican crime boss’s niece, Lucia Villanueva (Emily Rios).

Praised for its accurate recreation of 1983 Los Angeles and its particularly strong lead performance from Damson Idris, Snowfall handles often brutal subject matter very intelligently, and as such creates a compelling drama that is sure to appeal to any fans of Breaking Bad, Narcos or Better Call Saul.

With the sixth and final season having aired earlier this year, now is the perfect time to catch up with the previous run of episodes, and get comfy with a fantastic drama you will not be able to put down.

Definitely one for the binge list, Snowfall may be just the treat you’ve been looking for.

Space Force

Seasons 1-2 – Netflix

Space Force

The sky is no longer the limit... even though he wishes it was.

Created by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, Space Force is an American comedy series that centres on a group of people tasked with establishing the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces, the United States Space Force.

Starring Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Noah Emmerich and Tawny Newsome, Space Force premiered on Netflix in 2020.

It rocketed straight into the comfort viewing pantheon, and is certainly worthy of a Weekend binge viewing recommendation.

Air Force Lieutenant General Mark Naird (Carell) is promoted to full four-star general and is hoping to take over as the Chief of Staff of the Air Force.

But he is appointed as the first Chief of Operations of the newest United States military branch: the United States Space Force, which has branched from the Air Force, led by his enemy, General Kick Grabaston (Emmerich).

The Space Force is disorganised and fledgling, and Mark is constantly bombarded by obstacles and adversaries. Against the advice of his advisors and scientists, including Space Force scientist Dr Adrian Mallory (Malkovich), Mark orders the launch of new satellite, Epsilon 6.

Despite initial concerns, and in front of a delegation of prominent members of Congress, Epsilon 6 successfully reaches orbit. However, the satellite’s problems, as well as those of the Space Force, are only just beginning...

With great chemistry between Carell and Malkovich, Space Force contains plenty of laugh-out-loud moments which will keep you engaged.

With the help of a superb supporting cast, the show shines brightly, and is a great comedy treat for time on the sofa.