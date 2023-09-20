Break a leg! Latest amateur theatre shows on way to region

The cast of West Side Story, presented by Brownhills Musical Theatre Company

The original movie version won no less than 10 Oscars and on stage the show enjoyed highly successful runs both on Broadway and in the West End.

Award-winning local performers Brownhills Musical Theatre Company is the latest group to bring this celebrated production to the stage.

Set amid the heat and turmoil of New York’s urban jungle, where street gangs The Sharks and The Jets fight for supremacy, West Side Story is brimming with passion, as well as covering problems of everyday life that we still see today.

Director, Tim Jones, said, “Its narrative about the corrosive effects of racial hate and the tragedy of lost innocence can easily be identified by modern audiences. The wonderful music, diverse characters and dramatic storyline makes it a must see show and a wonderful theatrical experience.”

The show’s musical director, Alex Priestly added, “This is a rare chance to see an exceptional cast accompanied by a live orchestra of 16 musicians.”

Nowadays, and certainly following the lockdown period when theatre suffered so badly, it is a wonderful opportunity to hear a live orchestra play several iconic numbers including “I Feel Pretty,” “Tonight,” “Maria,” “America” and “Somewhere” to name but a few, as well as seeing this excellent cast execute high-energy dance routines and dramatic scenes.

Catch West Side Story at the Lichfield Garrick Theatre from September 26-30, at 7.30pm nightly and a 2.30pm matinee performance on the Saturday.

For tickets, priced at £25-£22, call 01543 412121 or visit lichfieldgarrick.com

For more information on Brownhills Musical Theatre Company, visit brownhillsmusicaltheatre.co.uk

Agatha Christie fans will be delighted to hear that the resident drama group at the Oldbury Rep is presenting one of her most prolific and difficult to solve murder mysteries, Murder on the Nile, from September 23-30.

Millionairess Kay Ridgeway has led a seemingly charmed life. But when an old friend comes to visit with a very handsome fiancé in tow, Kay makes it her mission to steal him.

She is successful and some months later, they embark on their honeymoon, cruising down the Nile, only to be plagued at every turn by his ex-lover.

On board ship a fatal murder occurs, but which one of the list of unique and unusual passengers is the killer?

It’s a good one!

For tickets, priced at £11-£10, visit oldburyrep.org or call 0121 552 2761.

Codsall Dramatic Society has chosen an excellent comedy for their next production; A Bunch of Amateurs by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman.

A fading Hollywood star, keen to boost his flagging career, arrives in England to play King Lear in Stratford. Unfortunately, he somehow ends up in a tiny village in Suffolk with a cast of amateur dramatic actors who are trying hard to save their theatre from heartless developers.

His ego, vanity and insecurities are tested to the limit by this “bunch of amateurs,” but in the meantime he also learns a lot about himself and even finds his inner “Lear!”

This is a superbly funny play, especially for those who have ever been involved in am dram!

A Bunch of Amateurs runs from September 20-23 at Codsall Village Hall. For tickets, visit codsalldramaticsociety.co.uk or call the ticket hotline on 01902 267322.

Now for a traditional children’s story, adapted for the stage and appealing to the whole family.

Cannock Chase Dram Society is presenting the classic tale, Alice in Wonderland at The Prince of Wales Theatre from September 21-22, but instead of the dramatic version, this is a pantomime and described as completely bonkers!

While sitting by the riverside reading a book, Alice’s imagination takes over as she spies a white rabbit wearing a waistcoat and pocket watch rushing by.

As she follows him into a rabbit hole, thus begins Alice’s incredible adventures in Wonderland.

Along the way she meets The Mad Hatter, The March Hare, Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee, a mystical Cheshire Cat and of course the evil Queen of Hearts who is determined to behead everyone she meets!

Packed with side-splitting comedy, wonderful songs and dance routines, fabulous costumes and a stellar cast, this brand-new musical pantomime is guaranteed to entertain! For tickets, message cannockchasedramasociety@gmail.com or visit www.seaty.co.uk/Organisation/ccds

Over in Shropshire, the cast of Get Your Wiggle On is presenting Annie Jr. the children’s version of the popular musical Annie, at the Walker Theatre within Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury.

Brave young orphan Annie is living a life of misery in a horrible orphanage run by the evil Miss Hannigan. However, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the home of billionaire Oliver Warbucks.

Annie is keen to find her real parents, but Miss Hannigan, together with her brother Rooster and his gangster moll girlfriend Lilly, have other ideas. Will Annie be successful in her search, or will she settle for a life of luxury?

The show has a wonderfully uplifting score which includes, It’s A Hard Nock Life, Little Girls, Easy Street, Maybe and of course the unforgettable Tomorrow, Annie Jr. will bring you to tears and have you laughing out loud in equal measure.

It runs from September 22-24. For tickets, visit theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/annie-jr or call 01743 281281.

Meanwhile, The Little Theatre Donnington in Telford is presenting a side-splitting comedy, Habeas Corpus from September 21-23, with performances at 7.30pm nightly.

This was the unique Alan Bennett’s very first play, written back in 1973, and portrays the antics of the Wicksteed family.

It is not one for the kids, but an adult, hilarious romp which appeals to a certain audience.

For tickets, visit thelittletheatredonnington.co.uk or call 01952 407959.

That’s all for this week. Email me all your news and good quality colour photos to a.norton@expressandstar.co.uk, call me on 01902 319662, for follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).