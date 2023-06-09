Notification Settings

One Direction's Liam Payne does a Jack Grealish impression ahead of Soccer Aid

By Emma Walker WolverhamptonEntertainmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Wolverhampton-born Liam Payne has been busy training for Soccer Aid this Sunday.

England's Liam Payne during a training session at Champneys Tring ahead of the Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2023 match on Sunday
The Bushbury singer, 29, will play at Old Trafford for England in this year's event.

He appeared to be taking inspiration from Manchester City's £150 million Jack Grealish, emulating his signature look during training on Thursday.

The former One Direction star had his hair styled into curtains and pulled back with a thick headband as he headed to Champneys Tring for another practice session.

Jill Scott's England will take on Usain Bolt's World XI in the biggest football charity match on the planet this Sunday, as the former athletes and celebrity stars battle it out to raise money for UNICEF. Kick off is at 7.30pm.

England's Liam Payne during a training session at Champneys Tring ahead of the Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2023 match on Sunday
