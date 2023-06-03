When to catch Red Arrows flying over the region plus Battle of Britain Lancaster

Red Arrows

The Red Arrows display pilots are set to be flying over the Black Country and Shropshire on their way to the Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall.

The festival began yesterday and is running until tomorrow, Sunday, at Ragley Hall, Park & Gardens.

Anyone wanting to spot the Red Arrows flying over the region will have a brief window today between 11.50am and 12pm, where they are due at the air festival.

Then, the Severn Valley Railway has announced that the Battle of Britain memorial flight Lancaster will be flying the whole length of the Severn Valley Railway, from Bridgnorth to Kidderminster, starting from the northern end at 2.16pm.

The full schedule for the Red Arrows' flight path over the region is as follows:

Midlands Air Festival Display & Severn Valley Flypast - June 3

514101N 0014724W RAF Fairford - 11.42am

514753N 0014740W Northwest of Aldsworth - 11.44am

520531N 0021329W West of Severn Stoke - 11.48am

520553N 0023738W West of Westhide - 11.50am

522552N 0023755W Northwest of Cleedownton - 11.54am

522628N 0023125W West of Scottesdon - 11.55am

522634N 0022214W Flypast Severn Valley Railway - 11.56am

522028N 0015454W North of Redditch - 11.57am

521736N 0015406W Vicinity of Redditch - 11.59am

521139N 0015356W Display Midlands Air Festival - 12.00pm

520543N 0015344W North of Badsey - 12.26pm

514101N 0014724W RAF Fairford - 12.30pm