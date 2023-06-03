Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

When to catch Red Arrows flying over the region plus Battle of Britain Lancaster

By Sunil MiddaEntertainmentPublished: Comments

People in the region will get several chances to spot the famous RAF Red Arrows flying over today, plus an historic Battle of Britain Lancaster bomber.

Red Arrows
Red Arrows

The Red Arrows display pilots are set to be flying over the Black Country and Shropshire on their way to the Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall.

The festival began yesterday and is running until tomorrow, Sunday, at Ragley Hall, Park & Gardens.

The Red Arrows

Anyone wanting to spot the Red Arrows flying over the region will have a brief window today between 11.50am and 12pm, where they are due at the air festival.

Then, the Severn Valley Railway has announced that the Battle of Britain memorial flight Lancaster will be flying the whole length of the Severn Valley Railway, from Bridgnorth to Kidderminster, starting from the northern end at 2.16pm.

The full schedule for the Red Arrows' flight path over the region is as follows:

Midlands Air Festival Display & Severn Valley Flypast - June 3

  • 514101N 0014724W RAF Fairford - 11.42am

  • 514753N 0014740W Northwest of Aldsworth - 11.44am

  • 520531N 0021329W West of Severn Stoke - 11.48am

  • 520553N 0023738W West of Westhide - 11.50am

  • 522552N 0023755W Northwest of Cleedownton - 11.54am

  • 522628N 0023125W West of Scottesdon - 11.55am

  • 522634N 0022214W Flypast Severn Valley Railway - 11.56am

  • 522028N 0015454W North of Redditch - 11.57am

  • 521736N 0015406W Vicinity of Redditch - 11.59am

  • 521139N 0015356W Display Midlands Air Festival - 12.00pm

  • 520543N 0015344W North of Badsey - 12.26pm

  • 514101N 0014724W RAF Fairford - 12.30pm

Timings and the route may change due to weather or other requirements.

Entertainment
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News