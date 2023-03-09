Best in Snow! World’s most-famous dog show Crufts gets under way despite chilly weather

Pictured, left, Millie, Sophie and Penny

The first day of Crufts 2023 has seen thousands of people return to the popular dog show at the NEC.

Pedigree dogs from all over the globe will compete across four days to be awarded the coveted Best in Show prize, the UK’s top crossbreeds will vie for the judge’s attention to be named Scruffts Family Crossbreed Dog of the Year.

Despite the snow, thousands of owners have arrived at the popular annual event.

Pet owners dressed pooches in an array of blankets, woollies and waterproofs to help them stay warm and dry before competition.

Show organiser The Kennel Club said roads around the venue were being regularly gritted and shovelled to enable access, with the venue's temperature regulated.

The annual event runs until 12 March.