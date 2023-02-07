Popular soft play area in Black Country reopens after repair work closure

The Wacky Warehouse at the Broadway has been closed for essential repairs. Photo: Google Street Map

The Wacky Warehouse at the Broadway on Lichfield Road in Short Heath announced that they have reopened following a two-hour closure period to carry out repairs and maintenance.

Prior to the closure yesterday, the group updated their Facebook page saying: "Due to essential repairs, our Wacky Warehouse is currently closed.

"This is a short-term closure and will reopen as soon as the repair has been made. We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and thank you for your understanding."

Today the group announced on Facebook that they have reopened following the short stint, saying "Our Wacky Warehouse is open as normal! Come and join us!"

A spokesperson for the Broadway Wacky Warehouse said: "We were closed for around two hours to carry out essential repairs but we are back open as normal now."