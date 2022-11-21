Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kaiser Chiefs latest band announced for Staffordshire festival

By James VukmirovicStaffordshireEntertainmentPublished: Comments

One of the most popular bands in the country is the next name announced to headline a country estate festival.

The Kaiser Chiefs have joined Olly Murs as headliners at Trentham Live
The Kaiser Chiefs have joined Olly Murs as headliners at Trentham Live

Trentham Gardens have announced that multi-award winning band The Kaiser Chiefs will be the headline act on Saturday, August 19 at Trentham Live.

The announcement means the Yorkshire band, who have had hits with "Oh My God", "I Predict a Riot" and "Ruby", will join Olly Murs in headlining the festival at the country estate on the outskirts of Stoke-on-Trent.

Kerrie Pope, head of Events at Trentham said, “Following on from Olly’s announcement last week, we’re really excited about 2023.

"It’s an incredible line up now with two fantastic headline acts.

"We know that people will really enjoy an exciting weekend of live music, fun and feasting in our unique historic setting.

"We are delighted to have Kaiser Chiefs on board to bring a superb Saturday to the festival”.

For more information on the Kaiser Chiefs and tickets on Trentham Live 2023, go to www.ticketmaster.co.uk/trentham-live

Entertainment
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News