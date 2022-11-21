Kaiser Chiefs latest band announced for Staffordshire festival

The Kaiser Chiefs have joined Olly Murs as headliners at Trentham Live

Trentham Gardens have announced that multi-award winning band The Kaiser Chiefs will be the headline act on Saturday, August 19 at Trentham Live.

The announcement means the Yorkshire band, who have had hits with "Oh My God", "I Predict a Riot" and "Ruby", will join Olly Murs in headlining the festival at the country estate on the outskirts of Stoke-on-Trent.

Kerrie Pope, head of Events at Trentham said, “Following on from Olly’s announcement last week, we’re really excited about 2023.

"It’s an incredible line up now with two fantastic headline acts.

"We know that people will really enjoy an exciting weekend of live music, fun and feasting in our unique historic setting.

"We are delighted to have Kaiser Chiefs on board to bring a superb Saturday to the festival”.