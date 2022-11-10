Notification Settings

More Birmingham dates added for Peter Kay's first tour in 12 years

By Nathan Rowe

Extra Birmingham dates have been announced for Peter Kay's first live tour in 12 years.

The 49-year-old comedian will set out on an arena tour spanning from this December to August 2023.

He has described the reaction to his return as 'unbelievable' – prompting him to add further tour dates.

The extra dates will take place from April next year at Utilita Arena Birmingham, with tickets going on sale on Saturday.

The funny man himself said: "It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now.

"And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010."

Extra Birmingham Dates - On sale November 12

Friday, 21st April 2023 - Utilita Arena Birmingham

Friday, 2nd June 2023 – Utilita Arena Birmingham

Friday 28th July 2023 – Utilita Arena Birmingham

Tuesday, 29th August 2023 – Utilita Arena Birmingham

Already Announced

Saturday, 17th December 2022 - Utilita Arena Birmingham

Tuesday, 23rd March 2023 - Resorts World Arena

Kay will begin his tour on December 2 at the Manchester AO Arena before visiting locations including Birmingham, Liverpool, Sheffield, Belfast, Newcastle, Glasgow and Dublin.

His run will end on August 11 2023 at the Sheffield Utilita Arena.

Tickets for his Birmingham show can be be bought at utilitaarenabham.co.uk/

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

