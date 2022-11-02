The Mousetrap delights at The Alex on 70th anniversary tour

The Mousetrap's 70th anniversary tour

Murder mysteries have passed through different trends, from Scandi Noir to cosy crime, but if anyone exemplifies the crime genre in Britain, it's Agatha Christie.

In her autobiography, Christie thought that The Mousetrap would run for fourteen months. 70 years later, an anniversary tour is still thrilling audiences.

With the longest continuous run of any show in the world, there's clearly a reason why audiences keep coming back for more.

The Mousetrap is set in a remote country guesthouse, just set up by married couple Mollie and Giles Ralston.

They welcome their first guests to the house on the night of a heavy snowstorm, as news of a murder in London is reported on the wireless.

As the guests come in from the biting cold, police warn the public that the murderer was seen fleeing the scene in a dark coat, light scarf, and felt hat - all of which are worn by our seven potential suspects.

When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover to their horror that a killer might be in their midst, and one of them could be the next victim.

The Mousetrap has all the hallmarks of a classic murder mystery, and having been brought up in a household that watched Lewis, Morse, and Poirot on repeat, I was enthralled.

Clues and motives deliciously emerge throughout the play, teasing and prodding you as you deliberate over whodunnit. It's incredibly fun to play detective, and you feel more immersed in the mystery than you do watching a murder mystery on TV.

I changed my mind several times about who I thought the killer would be, and there were several gasps from the audience when the culprit revealed themselves.

The chilling reveal of the murderer is stunningly acted and sends a shiver down the spine. While I'd love to praise the actor for their performance here, I must endeavour to keep the secret of the play which has been loyally kept for seven decades. So no spoilers here.

Joelle Dyson is a wonderful protagonist as Mollie, trying valiantly to suppress her fear so she can feel in control of the situation. Her compassion for vulnerable guest Christopher is one of the more moving moments in the play, making you root for both of them.

Elliot Clay, who plays Christopher Wren (no, not that Christopher Wren), also gives a knockout performance, stealing every scene with his loveable eccentricities.

Each character represents a different murder mystery trope, from the former soldier who keeps himself to himself (played by EastEnders's Todd Carty) to the mysterious traveller who comes in from the cold (played by another EastEnders alumni, John Altman).

The actors are clearly having the time of their lives letting loose as these oddballs, and the audience has just as much fun watching them wreak their havoc. No wonder people keep coming back.