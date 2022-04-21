Review: Magical world of In The Night Garden brings delight to toddlers

In the Night Garden Live at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

The audible gasps of toddlers could be heard throughout Wolverhampton Grand Theatre as they spotted their favourite television characters on stage.

In The Night Garden Live delivers all the magic of the CBeebies classic, bringing the magic of the TV show into real life.

All of the family favourites are involved with full-size costumes, magical puppets, and enchanting music.

One of the best parts for parents and youngsters is the length of the show – it's just under an hour with no interval. It's the perfect amount of sitting time for fidgety little ones, especially for many this would have been their very first venture into the theatre.

The structure of the show, which is in its 13th year, is simple and follows the exact format as the TV show.

Iggle Piggle goes into the night garden and meets all his friends by following their signature sounds.

Actors dressed like parts of the night garden scenery controlled the puppets as well as the Ninky Nonk train.

The show ends with the pinky ponk airship flying over the audience’s heads before the character danced on the bandstand and went to bed – just like the show.

The story is told using Derek Jacobi's recorded voice, projections and even bubbles, to the delight of the audience.

This magical show is the perfect introduction to theatre for toddlers.