Black Country Living Museum opening its doors for after hours event

The event is at the museum on April 30. Credit: BCLM

Red by Night will celebrate the area's industrial heritage with an atmospheric evening of live entertainment, industrial demonstrations, steam action, vintage vehicles and living history.

Famously described as ‘black by day and red by night’, the Black Country played a pivotal role in the Industrial Revolution and Britain’s national story.

And visitors will be able to discover what it was like to live in one of Britain’s most heavily industrialised landscapes at the event on Saturday April 30.

A spokesperson for Black Country Living Museum said: "The mighty Anchor Forge will be in full steam, with its one-ton hammer blow smashing into metal with a thunderous roar.

"When you see it, you won’t be surprised that it produced some of the largest metalwork the world had ever known.

"Hear the sound of hammers clanging and see sparks fly as re-enactors use centuries-old techniques to skillfully craft chains and nails.

"Discover what's inside of the Newcomen Engine house and find out about Thomas Newcomen and his ingenious invention. Marvel over the array of road-based steam engines, large and miniature, and don’t miss the fire-breathing entertainers and live music.

"Not forgetting all your usual favourite things that make up a fantastic evening out at the Museum: pop in to the sweet shop for your favourite traditional sweets, try your luck at vintage fairground games and enjoy some bostin’ fittle from BCLM’s famous fish and chip shop."

Red by Night starts at 7pm and finishes at 10:30pm on April 30.