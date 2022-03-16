Notification Settings

Highfields School staging hysterical puppet based comedy Avenue Q ahead of Comic Relief

By Adam Smith

Talented pupils at a Penn school are preparing to perform award winning production Avenue Q this week.

Ready to put on Avenue Q, pupils including (front left) Lauren Poole, 16, and (front right) Paige Cordingley, 17, at Highfields School, Penn..

The production will be the first time for more than two years which an audience can enjoy a live band on stage at Highfields School.

The hysterical puppet filled comedy is based on the thrills and spills of Sesame Street and won multiple accolades on Broadway and the West End.

Director of Performance Sharon Bishop said: "We are performing the schools version of Avenue Q as the original is rather rude but we have had a lot of fun rehearsing with the puppets.

"There are more than 30 children involved including the cast, the live band and all the backroom support which is needed to stage something like Avenue Q."

She added: "We have been staging and streaming Covid compliant performances through the pandemic."

There are productions on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night at 7.30pm and tickets are available on the school's website.

The audience size has been reduced to allow for social distancing.

Miss Bishop added: "We will be raising money on Friday for Comic Relief and we might even put red noses on the puppets.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

