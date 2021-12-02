Notification Settings

£1 million funding boost for Black Country arts scene

By Eleanor LawsonDudleyEntertainmentPublished:

The Black Country has secured a £1 million investment from Arts Council England for arts projects across the region.

Creative Black Country received the grant for projects from April 2022 to March 2055, thanks to money generated by the National Lottery.

A spokesman for Creative Black Country said: “We’re delighted with the news that Creative Black Country has been successful in becoming a Creative People and Places National Portfolio 22-25 programme.

"Creative Black Country work with communities in Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton to explore and develop new creative projects with local people in the places where they live.

"This investment will build on our learning from the past seven years for a new phase of work, making the most of local talent and working with people to discover, explore and grow an exciting, meaningful and accessible programme of arts activity across the Black Country.”

The grant is part of a £38.3m investment into grassroots projects as part of Arts Council England's Creative People and Places initiative, which has been running since 2012.

So far, over 7.4 million people have engaged with the project, 83 per cent of which involving people who do not regularly engage with the arts.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

