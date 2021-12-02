£1 million funding boost for Black Country arts scene

Creative Black Country received the grant for projects from April 2022 to March 2055, thanks to money generated by the National Lottery.

A spokesman for Creative Black Country said: “We’re delighted with the news that Creative Black Country has been successful in becoming a Creative People and Places National Portfolio 22-25 programme.

"Creative Black Country work with communities in Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton to explore and develop new creative projects with local people in the places where they live.

"This investment will build on our learning from the past seven years for a new phase of work, making the most of local talent and working with people to discover, explore and grow an exciting, meaningful and accessible programme of arts activity across the Black Country.”

The grant is part of a £38.3m investment into grassroots projects as part of Arts Council England's Creative People and Places initiative, which has been running since 2012.