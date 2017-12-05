Andrew W.K. announces new Birmingham gig

He is a one-man music machine focussed on spreading a singular message, 'to party is to exist. And to exist is to party'. And he will be back to do it again in 2018.

Having revealed his new album You're Not Alone is out on March 2, he is also heading back out on tour and brings the party to Birmingham's O2 Academy on April 15.

On You're Not Alone - Andrew W.K.’s first studio album of entirely new rock songs in nearly 12 years - the party is reborn, delivering everything one would want and expect of an Andrew W.K. record.

It's high octane, full throttle rock ’n’ roll powered by infectious, triumphant melodies. His music, always relentlessly upbeat and celebratory, now explores more.

A spokesperson said of the new music: "That inner voice, the music of our consciousness, becomes our guide. Trust it. Follow it. Through good times and bad, ups and downs, highs and lows. Realise that just being able to hear it conveys something fundamental to your being: You’re not alone."

To see Andrew W.K. party live, tickets can be bought - costing £22.50 - from https://academymusicgroup.com/o2academybirmingham/events/1026107/andrew-wk-tickets