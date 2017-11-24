Menu

Advertising

Wolverhampton drum and bass icon Goldie gives fans a show to remember at hometown gig - with pictures

By Rebecca Stanley | Entertainment | Published:

Goldie wowed crowds in Wolverhampton - at what could have been his last show.

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Goldie performs at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Ahead of the show, Goldie said: “The show will be a celebration of some lovely music.

“I’m only doing the five shows; I didn’t want to do any more. So come and celebrate with me - I’m not here much.

“Art is the only thing I’ll be coming back for. I’m not going to be doing any DJing next year.

“I’m hanging up my gloves while I’m still on top.”

Goldie played the headline set alongside the Heritage Ensemble as well as Reeps One.

Read more:

The Inner City Life star played an extensive set that also included tracks from his brand new album The Journey Man.

Entertainment Music Wolverhampton entertainment
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_native

Entertainment journalist for Native Monster, Express & Star & Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@nativemonster.co.uk

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News