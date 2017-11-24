Advertising
Wolverhampton drum and bass icon Goldie gives fans a show to remember at hometown gig - with pictures
Goldie wowed crowds in Wolverhampton - at what could have been his last show.
Ahead of the show, Goldie said: “The show will be a celebration of some lovely music.
“I’m only doing the five shows; I didn’t want to do any more. So come and celebrate with me - I’m not here much.
“Art is the only thing I’ll be coming back for. I’m not going to be doing any DJing next year.
“I’m hanging up my gloves while I’m still on top.”
Goldie played the headline set alongside the Heritage Ensemble as well as Reeps One.
The Inner City Life star played an extensive set that also included tracks from his brand new album The Journey Man.
