Man, 39, in court following fatal A451 collision where baby died

Craig Nunn, 39, of Sandy Lane, Stourport, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on this morning , following the fatal collision on the A451 between Kidderminster and Stourport.

West Mercia Police said the fatal collision happened just after midnight on Saturday and involved a black Ford Focus and a black Suzuki Vitara.

A three-week-old baby was in the Suzuki and died at the scene.

Nunn is charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

His case will next be before Worcester Crown Court for a plea hearing on November 25, a court official said.

He was remanded into custody in the meantime, the official confirmed.