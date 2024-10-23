Investigation launched following death of man, 70s, involved in collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The investigation comes after emergency services were called to Coleshill Street, in Fazeley, near Tesco Express, following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car.

The incident took place at around 9.15am on Thursday, July 18, and required a call-out of Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

On arrival, emergency services teams discovered a pedestrian, a man in his 70s, who was quickly taken to hospital with serious injuries. Sadly, the pedestrian sadly later died from his injuries on October 4.

Officers also arrested a man, a 66-year-old man from Leicester, on the same day on suspicion of attempted murder, and is currently in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Staffordshire Police via their 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on their website, quoting log number 227 of 18 July.