Birmingham electrician 'nails it' securing semi-final place in national awards

Gary, 33, who owns Lynch Electrical Services, has more than 17 years’ experience working in the trade. Gary showcased resilience, dedication and ambition in the initial application, which secured him a place in the semi-finals for the national award.

Gary was inspired to start his own business, after a knee injury left him unable to walk for 12 months. Since setting up his business in 2021, Gary has worked tirelessly to ensure his business delivers high quality workmanship and outstanding customer service.

Always aiming to go the extra mile, Gary is committed to ensuring customers are always treated fairly and recently gave up his own time to help an elderly homeowner with dementia to get a refund after being left with no power for three weeks. Gary is keen to grow his business further by expanding the team and helping to train the next generation of tradespeople.

Now he will compete against 26 other top tradespeople from across the UK and the Republic of Ireland, for a chance to be shortlisted as a finalist.

If Gary is successful, he will become one of just 10 finalists to take part in the in-person final to be held at Screwfix Live, on 27 September 2024. Here, a panel of industry experts will put each tradesperson through their paces before selecting this year’s overall champion.

The winner will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024 and take home a fantastic trade bundle made up of tools, tech, and training worth £20,000.

Gary comments: “To receive the call that I’d made it to the semi-finals of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024 was unbelievable. I never thought I’d get this far to be honest. Reaching the national final in September would be such a great achievement, especially when you look at the calibre of the other tradespeople I’m up against.

“I hope my passion for electrical works shines through and that my commitment to providing an excellent service is enough to secure me a place in the final.”

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, said: “The nation’s tradespeople are often unsung heroes, working tirelessly day in and day out with the upmost passion and dedication. Our long-running national award aims to shine a light on the very best of them, recognising the outstanding work tradespeople deliver and the impact they have within their communities.

“Once again we’ve been blown away by the strength of the applications we’ve received for Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024. Each of our semi-finalists has already proved themselves as an ambassador for their trade and I wish them all the very best of luck as they look to gain a place in September’s national final.”

By Nicola Pittaway - Contributor