School teacher and family raises funds for charity close to heart

Helen was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in July 2017 when she was just 32, after developing a slight tremor while pregnant with her youngest child, George.

Helen said: “My diagnosis of Parkinson’s was initially a big shock. However, my husband, family, and the community have been so incredibly supportive. We have been learning about the condition together, dispelling myths and furthering understanding.

“The boys chose to jump at least 200 times a day for 14 days. They smashed it by raising £550. Supported by the school, I also did a Bake it Blue cake competition for World Parkinson’s Day. We made over £400 from the cake sales. It was a huge success.”

Alison Cope, Community Fundraiser East Anglia, Parkinson’s UK, said: “We are so grateful to Helen, George and Oliver for taking on these great challenges for Parkinson’s UK.”

“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.

“We hope that this fundraising challenge inspires you to get involved with Parkinson’s UK. There are lots of ways for you to get involved and support us - from volunteering at an event to campaigning for better services. Without the generosity of people like you, our work would not be possible.”

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently, there is currently no cure. It affects around 153,000 people in the UK and every hour two more people are diagnosed. There are over 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety.

Parkinson’s UK is the largest charitable funder of Parkinson’s research in Europe, leading the way to better treatments and a cure.

Alongside her fundraising, Helen was featured in Parkinson’s UK’s, “There isn’t one face of Parkinson’s” film campaign to mark World Parkinson’s Day on 11 April.

To find out how to fundraise for Parkinson’s UK, visit parkinsons.org.uk/fundraising.

By Emma Smith - Contributor