Historic walled kitchen garden opens for plant fair

Tomorrow's Plant Hunters' Fairs return to Sugnall Walled Garden near Eccleshall for a brilliant Summer Plant Fair.

Martin Blow of Plant Hunters' Fairs said: "Our plant fairs at Sugnall Walled Garden are always popular with plant lovers. It’s such a friendly atmosphere and the nurseries are excited to be returning. The garden is not usually open to the public and this is a special opening for the plant fair day.

"It’s the time of year when gardeners want to top up the colour in their beds, borders and patio containers and you can be sure of finding some exciting plants with something for every garden and plant lover. There will be a wonderful line-up of specialist nurseries attending, with plants to suit novice gardeners as well as those rarer gems for the plant connoisseur. There will be plants of the moment for instant impact as well as later-blooming species to get planted now for a succession of colour.

"The plant fair is the perfect place to get some exciting new plants without having to break the bank. If you need some advice to help you choose then there are nursery folk on hand to help, each an expert in their field with years of knowledge and experience, and full of helpful tips, so pop along to Sugnall Walled Garden for some blooming inspiration."

Situated in the heart of the Staffordshire countryside the Walled Kitchen Garden at Sugnall Hall near Eccleshall dates from 1738 and has been beautifully restored as a working kitchen garden producing fruit and vegetables. At this time of summer, the old roses should be in full bloom and full of fragrance, the herbs will be a-buzz with bees. It’s the perfect time of year to enjoy a kitchen garden and browse the plant stalls full of summer colour. For those of you who have caught the "grow your own bug" the garden will be an inspiration.

The plant fair runs from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, 15 June, and is £1 to enter the plant fair and walled garden, pay on the gate. Parking is free, dogs are welcome on a lead.

The Walled Garden is on the B5026, Eccleshall to Loggerheads Road.

Please see planthuntersfairs.co.uk for list of nurseries attending.

By Janet Blow - Contributor