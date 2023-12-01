Alfreton Town vs Walsall: George Bennett's predicted line-up

The Saddlers' only victory in the last eight games in all competitions was the 4-1 triumph over Sheppey United in the previous round.

With a number of bodies returning from injury over the past week, predicting an XI, and a 20-man squad proved a much tougher call than usual.

George Bennett predicts the starting line-up Sadler could select.

(3-4-1-2)

Jackson Smith

Smith looks likely to play between the sticks, as Owen Evans heads into the weekend as a major doubt after picking up a calf injury in Cumbria.

Harry Williams

This could be a very good opportunity for Williams to start. The young defender has been out since October but made a cameo from the bench against Barrow to mark his return from an ankle injury.

Donervon Daniels

Daniels has been an ever-present for the Saddlers. He has started every game in League Two, and played every minute in the previous round at Sheppey.

Priestley Farquharson

Farquharson made the bench against Forest Green last weekend, and started at Barrow to make his first appearance since September. His recovery from injury will be a big boost.

Tom Knowles

Knowles has been the preferred option down the right, but academy graduate Joe Foulkes is waiting in the wings, and is also an option.

Ryan Stirk

Stirk has played more minutes (1,958) than any Walsall player across all competitions this term. Expect him to be in the heart of midfield again on Saturday.

Oisin McEntee

McEntee was a big miss on Tuesday. The Irishman earned man of the match in Walsall's goalless draw against Forest Green, but picked up a one-match suspension. He played at centre-back last weekend, and could do so again, although the returns of Farquharson and Williams will enable Sadler to push McEntee back into midfield.

Liam Gordon

Sadler could use the FA Cup as an opportunity to provide Taylor Allen with minutes, but you'd expect him to go strong with the Saddlers finding form hard to come by at the moment. Gordon was guilty of switching off for Barrow's opening goal, nevertheless he has been one of the club's most consistent performers this season.

Isaac Hutchinson

Hutchinson has not quite hit the heights since his hat-trick heroics against Gillingham in October, although did score in the cup against Sheppey and Shrewsbury Town respectively. Ronan Maher is also a viable option, whilst Ross Tierney is fighting to be fit.

Freddie Draper

Draper is still clearly working his way back to full fitness after starting the past two matches. He partnered Johnson in midweek and could be the answer to Walsall's struggles in front of goal once he gets back to his best.

Danny Johnson

It's not been the fairy tale return for Johnson so far and his situation has been a constant topic of debate.The pair were starved of service against Barrow, but if they get them to click, and more importantly provide them with chances, then Walsall could be a threat in front of goal again.