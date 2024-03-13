Farmer speaks out after scores of lambs butchered in field

Two farms, both in Claverley, were targeted on Friday and Sunday where intruders butchered and stole dozens of lambs.

One of the farmers, who has withheld his name, said he first realised he'd been targeted was when he discovered patches of blood stained ground in his fields on Saturday morning.

The farmer, who has worked the land in Claverley for the last 20 years, said: "I didn't know what had happened at first. There were about 15 to 20 patches of blood but no carcasses at all.

"It wasn't until my neighbour, who was targeted by who we believe are the same gang on Sunday, told me her lambs had been shot before they had taken them away.