Andy Murray to make return from injury at Challenger event in Bordeaux

Andy Murray will return from injury at next week’s ATP Challenger Tour event in Bordeaux.

The former world number one has been sidelined for seven weeks by the serious ankle ligament damage he suffered during a third-round loss to Tomas Machac at the Miami Open in March.

It was announced on Wednesday that Murray had taken a wild card into the Geneva Open beginning on May 25.

But, with the French Open only a fortnight away, the Scot has opted for more clay-court practice and will also play next week in the second-tier tournament in France.

Murray’s last match on clay also came in Bordeaux a year ago, when he was heavily beaten by Stan Wawrinka before deciding not to play at Roland Garros.

This year he has his sights set on a final appearance in the year’s second grand slam, where he will also enter the doubles alongside Davis Cup team-mate Dan Evans.

Murray is hoping to be back on the Parisian clay in the summer for a final tilt at another Olympic medal, with his best chance likely to be in doubles.