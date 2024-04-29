Ronnie O’Sullivan sees off Ryan Day to book Crucible quarter-final spot

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s bid to claim a record eighth Crucible crown remains firmly on track after he beat Ryan Day 13-7 to reach the World Championship quarter-finals.

The 48-year-old went into the third session of his second-round clash with a 10-6 lead before winning three out of four frames in just over an hour on Monday afternoon to make it through to the last eight.

O’Sullivan, who has 41 ranking tournament wins to his name, will now play either Stuart Bingham or Jack Lisowski for a place in the semi-finals.

Ronnie O’Sullivan is through to the quarter-finals (Martin Rickett/PA)

O’Sullivan made Welshman Day pay for not taking his chances in the opening frame of the third session as he edged a close one 62-57 to stretch his advantage to 11-6.

And the Englishman tightened his grip with a fine break of 85 in the next to get within one frame of the quarters.

The seven-time champion was forced to wait as Day took the third frame of the session 94-5, but O’Sullivan wrapped up victory at the next opportunity to cruise into the last eight.

O’Sullivan told BBC Sport: “I thought Ryan made it tough for me. I thought if I’d not been as tight and as clinical in some situations he probably would have got more of a roll at times.

“So I was pleased to be able to stem that at points and try and have an impact as well when I got a chance.

“Early days for me, I’m just trying this new way of playing, different style of cueing just to get away from the yips – that’s the easiest way of explaining it.

“It’s been hard work for two years and I decided I couldn’t continue playing like that, so I had to make some changes and it’s like the body and the mind are trying to catch up with each other.

“I’ve got some of it right and it’s just the other pieces need to fall in. I’m just trying to work out the puzzle at the moment.”

He added: “I’ve had such a long time in the doldrums. Two years I’ve held it down and not really mentioned anything, but it’s been really challenging.

Ronnie O’Sullivan waves to the crowd (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I’ve even had to take medication for the anxiety and that sort of stuff. Even in small tournaments, even when I’m not playing, that’s how bad the game can make me feel at times.

“So I didn’t want to do that anymore. I just had a bit of excitement the last few weeks feeling that I can get through the ball a bit better, but then you come back crashing down to earth a bit.

“I was out there last night and it started to wander a bit but it was like, ‘Can we fix it, can we get back on track?’.

“There was some good bits there today so I’m just getting a bit more belief that I can sustain it.”

Kyren Wilson stormed into the next round with a 13-6 victory over Joe O’Connor.

Wilson also took a 10-6 lead into the final session of his second-round match and won a scrappy first frame to move within two of the quarter-finals.

Another long frame followed as O’Connor looked to peg his opponent back, but there was nothing he could do to stop Wilson from going 12-6 in front.

And Wilson got over the line in the next frame to clinch a straightforward win.