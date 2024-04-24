Xavi reportedly set to stay as Barcelona boss after reversing decision to leave

Xavi has changed his mind and decided to stay on as Barcelona head coach beyond the end of the season, according to reports in Spain.

In January the 44-year-old announced he would be stepping down this summer from the post he has held since November 2021.

But a u-turn has reportedly been performed, with Marca on Wednesday saying that following meetings with the members of the club hierarchy, Xavi is to honour the remaining year on his current contract and continue to manage the team in 2024-25.

Xavi took charge at Barcelona in November 2021 and guided them to the LaLiga title last season (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Barca, LaLiga champions last term, are currently 11 points adrift of leaders Real Madrid in second place with six games left to play following a controversial El Clasico defeat last weekend.

Xavi made his announcement in January following a 5-3 home loss to Villarreal, saying that he felt the club needed “a change of dynamic”.

Since then Barca won eight and drew two of 10 league games before being beaten 3-2 by Real in Sunday’s showdown. That came five days on from them losing 6-4 on aggregate to Paris St Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Former Spain international Xavi, a 2010 World Cup winner, helped Barcelona to eight LaLiga titles and four Champions League triumphs during his time as a player.