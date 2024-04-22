Fabio Capello tips a Jude Bellingham-inspired England to win Euro 2024

Fabio Capello believes “super player” Jude Bellingham can help drive England to Euro 2024 glory this summer.

Former England manager Capello was at the Bernabeu on Sunday to see Bellingham score a stoppage-time winner as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-2.

The 20-year-old midfielder has made an incredible impact at Real since joining from Borussia Dortmund last summer, with that superb El Clasico strike his 21st goal of the season.

Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring an El Clasico winner for Real Madrid against Barcelona on Sunday (Manu Fernandez/AP)

“Only the super players can play like him at this age – (Lionel) Messi and some others,” Capello said at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid.

“It was an incredible performance that I saw in a really important game like El Clasico because he was very good on every part of the pitch.

“He ran back and covered the ball. The fans understand a lot of this.

“As supporters they know this player wants to win. He runs and fights.”

Capello, who managed England between 2008 and 2012, has tipped the Three Lions to end their 58-year wait for a major trophy in Germany this summer.

The Italian believes Gareth Southgate’s side have the best attack in the tournament, although he admits to concerns over the defence and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

When asked who he thought would win the Euros, Capello said: “I like England.

“Their midfielders and forwards are the best – Bellingham, (Harry) Kane, (Bukayo) Saka.

“Right and left defenders is good, but I have some doubts about the centre-backs and the goalkeeper. It’s not the same level as the other part of the team.

Fabio Capello has concerns over England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as well as the centre-backs in front of him (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Sometimes, the goalkeeper is really, really good, but I saw the game that they lost against Italy, the (Euro 2020) final at Wembley.

“After 20 minutes he started to shoot long ball. Is this fear? For the defenders when you have a really good goalkeeper it is another thing. Confidence.”

Laureus ambassador Capello added: “I liked the last game they played (against Belgium) – fight, pressing.

“The problem is when they arrive at the moment to win they play with fear sometimes.”

