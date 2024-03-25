The sporting weekend in pictures

Gareth Southgate’s England side suffered their first defeat since the World Cup and Max Verstappen did not win the Australian Grand Prix – but Bethany England joined an exclusive Women’s Super League club.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Ferrari celebrated a Carlos Sainz-Charles Leclerc one-two at the Australian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen retired for the first time in two years. Sainz had an appendectomy just 16 days ago (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Max Verstappen’s bid to win a record-equalling 10 consecutive races went up in smoke at the Australian Grand Prix (Scott Barbour/AP)

England suffered their first defeat since the World Cup as Brazil’s teenage star Endrick came off the bench to score the winner at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sven-Goran Eriksson, terminally ill with cancer, fulfilled a lifelong dream by managing at Anfield as his guest appearance as Liverpool Legends manager saw the hosts beat their Ajax counterparts 4-2 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tottenham’s Bethany England became only the second player to score 70 Women’s Super League goals with the winner against Bristol City, her first of an injury-troubled season (Adam Davy/PA)

Chesterfield’s 3-0 win over Boreham Wood clinched the National League title and secured a return to the EFL after a six-year absence (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bath powered into second place on their return to Gallagher Premiership action with a bonus-point 42-24 victory over struggling Sale (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Tom Davies scored a hat-trick in the first 13 minutes as Catalans Dragons thrashed Halifax Panthers 40-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Betfred Challenge Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

American skater Ilia Malinin broke the men’s free skate world record at the World Figure Skating Championships with a score of 227.79 to win gold in Montreal, Canada (Christinne Muschi/AP)