Former West Brom boss Roy Hodgson in stable condition in hospital after being taken ill

Former West Brom manager Roy Hodgson is in a stable condition and having tests in hospital after being taken ill during training on Thursday, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The 76-year-old Crystal Palace boss was due to speak at a scheduled press conference at 1.30pm to preview Monday’s Premier League game against Everton, but members of the media waiting outside the club’s New Beckenham training ground were informed the briefing would not take place.

According to reports, Palace are set to sack Hodgson, with ex-Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner a strong favourite to take the job.

An update from the club later on Thursday read: “Following news that Roy Hodgson was taken ill during today’s training session, we can confirm that he is now stable and is currently undergoing tests in hospital.

“Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Roy for a speedy recovery.”

Palace sit 15th in the top flight, five points above the relegation zone, ahead of the upcoming clash with third-from-bottom Everton.

Hodgson took charge of his 200th match as Eagles manager on Monday when his side were beaten 3-1 at Selhurst Park by Chelsea.

The former England boss is in his second spell in charge of the south London club, having returned for the final 10 games of last season when he signed a short-term deal to take over from the sacked Patrick Vieira.

He guided the club to an 11th-placed finish before agreeing to continue as manager for the 2023-24 campaign.

Palace have won just six of 24 league fixtures this term, with only three of those victories coming since a 1-0 success at Manchester United in September.

Oliver Glasner is a strong favourite to take over as Palace boss (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Disgruntled fans have displayed banners in recent weeks calling for Hodgson to be sacked and vented frustration with how the club is being run.

Austrian Glasner guided Frankfurt to Europa League glory in 2022 following a penalty shoot-out victory over Rangers in Seville.

The 49-year-old, who has also managed Wolfsburg, has been out of work since leaving the Bundesliga side last summer.