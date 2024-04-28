Surrey on verge of victory over Hampshire in rain-affected clash at The Oval

Surrey put themselves in a strong position to push for victory over Hampshire after a rain-hit third day of their Vitality County Championship match at The Oval.

Play was not able to resume until 4.30pm, with Hampshire 31 for two in their second innings, still 177 runs behind.

Hampshire then slid further to 116 for five, a deficit of 92, as James Vince and Tom Prest were dismissed within four balls of each other following the early loss of Nick Gubbins, who was caught in the slips by England’s Ollie Pope off Dan Worrall.

Liam Dawson (18 not out) and Ben Brown (seven not out) saw Hampshire through to the close.

Gareth Roderick’s first century of the campaign put Worcestershire on top against Somerset at Kidderminster.

South African Roderick made 122 and his partnership of 194 with opener Jake Libby (97) was the foundation of Worcestershire securing four batting bonus points as they built a first-innings lead of 142 at 451 for nine declared.

Somerset were then left three overs batting – and Jason Holder made an early breakthrough in dismissing Sean Dickson for a two-ball duck as the visitors finished at five for one.

Warwickshire’s match against Nottinghamshire at Edgbaston was also impacted by the weather.

In the 35 overs which were possible, Warwickshire took their first innings to 175 for five in reply to the visitors’ 400 all out, with Ed Barnard building a studious 69.

Jacob Bethell finished a shortened day’s play unbeaten on 38, alongside Danny Briggs (five not out).

Durham’s match against Essex seems likely to end in a draw after rain wiped out day three at the Riverside.

Essex are set to resume at 314 for three in reply to Durham’s 358, with Nick Browne needing six runs for a century.

In Division Two, Max Holden and Ryan Higgins both scored centuries as Middlesex fought back against Gloucestershire at Bristol.

Middlesex had bowled out the hosts, who had been 271 for six overnight, for 322, to concede a first-innings lead of 119.

After then slipping to nine for two, Holden, who finished 105 not out, and Higgins, ending the day unbeaten on 102 against his former club, fronted the recovery.

By the close, Middlesex had posted 262 for three – leaving all three results possible on the final day.

Northamptonshire’s hopes of turning a strong position into a first Championship victory suffered a setback as heavy rain removed any prospect of play on day three against Leicestershire at the County Ground.

Only 37.1 overs had been possible on Saturday because of rain and bad light.

Leicestershire are 97 for two in reply to Northamptonshire’s 453 for seven declared, with both sides looking for a first win of the season after three draws.

There was also no play possible between Yorkshire and Derbyshire at Headingley, which also now looks set for a draw.

Derbyshire will aim to resume on day four on 190 for three in their first-innings reply to Yorkshire’s 450 for five declared.